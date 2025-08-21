Szijjarto denies reports of Trump talking to Orban about Ukraine joining EU

BUDAPEST, August 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not call Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to try to convince him of the need to agree to Ukraine's accession to the EU at the request of European leaders, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on YouTube.

Commenting on a Bloomberg report about a telephone conversation between Trump and Orban, the top diplomat said: "I would like to clarify that no such phone call took place. It did not happen, period. Not only was this topic not raised, but there was no conversation at all."

Szijjarto called reports of a telephone conversation between Trump and Orban, during which the US president allegedly asked the Hungarian prime minister why he did not agree to Ukraine's accession to the EU, "the biggest fake news he had ever seen." Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Trump called Orban immediately after receiving Vladimir Zelensky and the leaders of several European countries, as well as the heads of the European Commission and NATO, at the White House on August 18.