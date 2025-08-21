{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Top diplomat calls Budapest suitable venue for Russia-Ukraine summit

Peter Szijjarto recalled that the Hungarian government has repeatedly offered its territory for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and this offer stands
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS

BUDAPEST, August 21. /TASS/. Hungary has repeatedly offered to host a summit in Budapest for Russia and Ukraine to settle the conflict, the city is a suitable venue for such a meeting, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on YouTube.

Commenting on reports that Budapest is being considered as a potential venue for talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, as well as US leader Donald Trump, the top diplomat said: "It only makes sense to comment on such reports and rumors if they are plausible. As far as Budapest is concerned, they are plausible."

Szijjarto recalled that the Hungarian government has repeatedly offered its territory for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and this offer stands. "Let us know at least an hour before your arrival, and we will be ready to guarantee fair, safe, and equal conditions for all parties in Hungary," the foreign minister emphasized.

He recalled that back in 2022, immediately after the conflict began, he had suggested to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian presidential administration head Andrey Yermak that a Russian-Ukrainian meeting be held in Budapest. "I told them that if they were looking for a place for dialogue that would lead to peace after the war ended, they could come to Hungary at any time," Szijjarto said. According to him, he has repeatedly confirmed Hungary's readiness to host a meeting at any level to resolve the Ukrainian conflict since then.

"Obviously, this is one of the reasons why Budapest has always been mentioned as a possible venue for the Russia-Ukraine talks," the top diplomat noted. The second reason, he said, is that Hungary has maintained open channels of communication with all parties and has always called for the continuation of peaceful dialogue.

"Over the past three and a half years, Hungary has maintained the ability to engage in mutually respectful dialogue with the leaders of the US and Russia simultaneously. I don't know of any other European leader who could speak on equal terms with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin except for [Hungarian Prime Minister] Viktor Orban. It is clear that our cooperation with the US and Russia is based on mutual respect," the foreign minister said. According to him, "Hungary has maintained diplomatic channels of communication with Russia, and the president of the US and the prime minister of Hungary have a friendly relationship."

Finally, Budapest is "simply a good place," as everyone knows. For this reason, it is also being discussed as a possible venue for negotiations, Szijjarto added. "We are ready to contribute to the success of peace efforts" to settle the conflict in Ukraine, the top diplomat emphasized.

Tags
UkraineHungary
Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar invites Lavrov to visit India
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the Indian side looks forward to further developing these relations in the same spirit that has underpinned them for decades
Read more
Bion-M satellite carrying 75 mice, 1,500 flies launched into orbit
The spacecraft is to spend 30 days in space
Read more
First ever nuclear summit to take place on September 25 in Moscow — Rosatom CEO
According to Alexey Likhachev, the Russian President, a number of national leaders, heads of state and government will discuss issues of nuclear technology at the summit
Read more
'Politically weak' Macron, Starmer just cannot send troops to Ukraine — Politico
Poland is ruling out sending troops to Ukraine because "it cannot weaken the forces needed to prevent an attack," a senior Polish official told Politico
Read more
Zelensky confirms $50 bln drone proposal to United States
Vladimir Zelensky added that the deal would likely take effect after the war
Read more
Zelensky refuses troop withdrawal from Donbass, legal recognition of lost land
Vladimir Zelensky made it clear that he did not see the Russia-controlled parts of the Sumy and Nikolayev regions as subjects for exchange, as those areas were too small
Read more
Minsk considers equipping Polonez systems with nuclear warheads — top security official
Alexander Volfovich recalled that the Polonez system was created jointly with China and was later successfully modernized by Belarusian enterprises
Read more
All capable of handling denazification or elections in Ukraine now jailed — ex-PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, if elections are held under such conditions, they will only reproduce the current regime
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about detention of Ukrainian citizen in Nord Stream sabotage case
The detention took place on the night of August 21 based on a European arrest warrant issued by Italy’s Federal Court
Read more
Hungarian PM Orban’s stance on Ukraine remains firm even after phone call with Trump
The US President called Viktor Orban after he received at the White House Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, the heads of several European states, as well as the heads of the European Commission and NATO
Read more
Ukrainian army launches almost 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the drone strike on a truck left a civilian injured in the city of Shebekino
Read more
Top diplomat calls Budapest suitable venue for Russia-Ukraine summit
Peter Szijjarto recalled that the Hungarian government has repeatedly offered its territory for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and this offer stands
Read more
US eliminates potential ISIS leader in Syria — Fox News
"No civilians were injured or killed, and there were no injuries to US or Coalition forces," the TV channel concluded
Read more
France’s Vinatier, convicted under foreign agency article, charged with espionage
According to the investigators, from April 23, 2021 to August 26, 2022, Vinatier collected information about military, military-technical activities, and mobilization, of which he had to notify the relevant authority
Read more
Lavrov dismisses as childish EU claims Russia’s 'attack' on Ukraine was unprovoked
There is a clear understanding by both US President Donald Trump and his team that this conflict has a reason, the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
European leaders trying to disrupt peace talks, says Putin's envoy
"European leaders are making every effort to prevent peace talks and the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States, covering themselves with talk of 'distrust' of Russia," Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Bion-M to become powerful foundation for deep space flights — scientist
The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket took place at 8:13 p.m. Moscow time from Baikonur site No. 31
Read more
Zelensky unaware how many countries willing to send their troops to Ukraine
According to the head of the Kiev regime, there was a "signal from Washington" that the US would take part in security guarantees for Ukraine
Read more
US intelligence to halt operations of center on counteracting foreign influence
Gabbard noted that "over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorized leaks of classified intelligence, and politicized weaponization of intelligence"
Read more
Top Russian, Indian diplomats to discuss trade, economic cooperation, global agenda
As Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said, a Russia-India summit is planned later this year
Read more
Dnieper River divides one nation, like Berlin Wall — Kherson Region governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the Kiev authorities are repressing the Russian-speaking population and are still trying to make sure that even information does not filter through
Read more
Witkoff presents Russian Order of Courage to family of killed CIA deputy chief’s son — CNN
According to CNN's source, Witkoff thought it was right for the award to go to the deceased's mother
Read more
Szijjarto denies reports of Trump talking to Orban about Ukraine joining EU
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Donald Trump called Viktor Orban immediately after receiving Vladimir Zelensky and the leaders of several European countries
Read more
Russia thwarts Kiev’s attempt to break through into Crimea on motorboats — governor
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that one of the motorboats was destroyed
Read more
What is known about detention of Ukrainian saboteurs trained by Western intel agencies
The sabotage group consisted of career officers of the Special Operations Service curated by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate
Read more
Trump calls Crimea very beautiful, misspeaking it is in ocean
US president complained that the American media often criticizes him for being too soft on Russia
Read more
Russia is powerful military nation whether West likes it or not — US President Trump
The US leader said this said in an interview with Fox News
Read more
Ukraine has missile with 3,000 km range, says Zelensky
Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Ukraine had allegedly created its own missile called "Flamingo" with a range of 3,000 km and successfully test-fired it
Read more
Priest promises to 'put in word' for Trump in case of peace in Ukraine — JD Vance
Commenting on the US leader's recent remarks about hoping to get into heaven in an interview, the US Vice President noted that he had never heard Trump say anything like that before
Read more
Ukraine’s losses in Kursk Region largest in three years — security forces
Earlier, hackers broke into the databases of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army and according to their information, the losses are estimated at more than 1.7 million people killed, seriously injured and missing
Read more
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses southeast of Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region
Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, said the defense has been breached in the area of the settlement of Chunishino
Read more
NATO chiefs of defense announce no decisions on Ukraine
According to Military Committee head Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, NATO defense officials had a "great, candid discussion"
Read more
Russia only sees Europe’s 'unethical efforts' to push US into changing position — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Moscow did not hear the Europeans put forward any constructive ideas
Read more
Russian troops liberate Aleksandro-Shultino community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,270 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russia’s Voronezh
Train traffic in the Voronezh Region was suspended due to the fall of a drone
Read more
Trump has open invitation to experience Crimea's beauty first hand — speaker
Speaker of Crimea’s State Council Vladimir Konstantinov stressed that the peninsula is currently experiencing an economic boom
Read more
Security guarantees must be formalized before meaningful talks can begin — Kiev official
Igor Zhovkva, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said that the security guarantees should include both military and political elements
Read more
Russian troops liberate three settlements in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 405 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia, India to jointly explore Northern Sea Route
Russia is read to share competences in the sphere of space activity, the first deputy prime minister said
Read more
German chancellor nearly disrupted meeting between EU leaders, Trump — newspaper
According to the report, Friedrich Merz publicly stated the need to stop hostilities in Ukraine before a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Rubio to hold talks with security advisers from Ukraine, Europe — NYT
The media outlet did not specify as to where and in what format the talks will take place
Read more
Kiev continues terror against civilians while Russia, US seek to settle conflict — MFA
Maria Zakharova specified that over the past week, 156 Russian citizens have been injured by enemy drone strikes, including 15 killed
Read more
Kiev alarmed European anti-Nazis take up arms against its military — Russian intelligence
The SVR noted that when such volunteers were captured, Ukrainian authorities did not include them in exchange lists
Read more
European leaders did not expect Trump to call Putin immediately, Vance says
A lot of the Europeans were saying there needs to be proper vetting, and the teams have to prepare the phone call, however, the US president disregarded these objections and immediately called the Russian leader, US vice president added
Read more
Lavrov says Kallas' statements show 'degradation of foreign policy methods'
The Russian Foreign Minister added that among the instruments of foreign policy in Brussels' arsenal there is still "direct theft, which is precisely what happened to Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves"
Read more
US not to assume obligations on Ukraine unaware of circumstances — vice president
Vance also reiterated that US President Donald Trump expects Europe to take the lead in settling the Ukrainian conflict, taking on most of the burden
Read more
Italy arrests Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
The detainee was allegedly one of the coordinators of the operation
Read more
Rising military threats from West force Belarus to focus on defense — president
Alexander Lukashenko noted that in missile development, as in other sectors of the economy, the authorities are working as efficiently as possible within available financial resources
Read more
Putin shares assessment of Russia-US summit in phone call with Turkish president
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on August 15
Read more
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup North in special military operation area
Battlegroup North Commander Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov reported to Andrey Belousov on measures to outfit the Battlegroup’s forces with advanced armament and military equipment
Read more
Azov-Black Sea ports to be included in Russian transport system
Resolution of these tasks will also facilitate development of the North-South international corridor, Nikolay Patrushev added
Read more
European leaders divide roles to negotiate with Trump — news agency
According to it, the leaders tried this tactic during their August 18 meeting with Trump in Washington and plan to continue using it in future discussions with the US regarding the situation in Ukraine
Read more
US receives details of Russia, Ukraine’s negotiating positions, work underway — Vance
"We're working on them, but we haven't figured everything out," US Vice President said
Read more
Zelensky says he would like to hold elections
Vladimir Zelensky's term officially expired on May 20, 2024
Read more
Lavrov comments to Rubio’s remarks about cash payment for fuel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview earlier that the need to pay cash had arisen because representatives of the Russian delegation could not use the US banking system
Read more
Russian interceptors to neutralize Ukrainian spy drones soon — Ukrainian military reporter
Serafim Gordienko added that the Ukrainian armed forces do not have a solution to counter Russian drones
Read more
Europeans seek to create armed, Russophobic Ukraine — Romanian newspaper
There can be no security without an army, an army without weapons, weapons without money
Read more
Ukraine nixes visa-free travel memorandum with Iran
Last November, Kiev also terminated a 1993 air service agreement with Tehran
Read more
Moscow rejects guarantees for Ukraine that imply confrontation with Russia — Lavrov
At the same time, the minister emphasized that Russia considered the principle of collective provision of security guarantees, which was laid down in Ukraine's proposals in Istanbul in 2022, absolutely natural and relevant today
Read more
Ukraine subjected to one of most intense combined strikes, say officials in Kiev
An air raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine on the night of August 21
Read more
Russia has reliable nuclear shield, says Putin
The president also expressed confidence that Russian nuclear scientists will continue to strengthen international cooperation in the industry and will increase fundamental and applied research
Read more
Ukraine's Zelensky rejects recognizing Russian as state language for conflict settlement
Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine has "only one official language"
Read more
Press review: Russia wants China as Ukraine guarantor as Israel’s Gaza op may span 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 21st
Read more
Crucial to ensure safety of shipping in Azov, Black Seas — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev also emphasized the importance of anti-terrorist and anti-intrusion protection for infrastructure facilities
Read more
Zelensky rejects making China one of Ukraine’s security guarantors
Vladimir Zelensky said that Beijing assisted Russia by opening access to the drone market
Read more
Trump to pause involvement in Ukraine conflict resolution for now — paper
According to the source, the US president intends to take a "wait-and-see approach"
Read more
Zelensky says would not agree to meeting with Putin, Trump in Moscow
Vladimir Zelensky named Austria, Switzerland, or Turkey as possible venues for such a meeting
Read more
Ukrainian government treats people worse than Nazis, says Serbian fighter
Dejan Beric noted that at the moment, a large number of cases of torture and murder of dissidents by the Kiev regime have been documented
Read more
Number of foreigners wishing to move to Russia is growing — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that a memo for foreigners moving to Russia is available on the Foreign Ministry’s website and social networks, as well as on the digital resources of Russia’s foreign offices
Read more
Russia retaliates to British sanctions by adding 21 people to stop list — Foreign Ministry
The list includes British citizens, as well as "third-country nationals cooperating with the destructive British media and consulting structures"
Read more
TASS obtains exclusive list of 368 political prisoners held in Ukraine
The list includes 274 public figures, 47 political prisoners, 32 clergymen, and 15 journalists
Read more
Raising level of delegation heads, Kiev's silence on proposals: key Lavrov statements
According to the foreign minister, Moscow is open to any format of negotiations on Ukraine, but summit meetings must be carefully prepared at all preceding stages
Read more
US vice president unsure of outcome of Ukraine conflict
JD Vance emphasized that, despite uncertainty, the progress is evident
Read more
Trump may terminate Truman Doctrine designed to contain Russia — media
In the edition’s view, European politicians see "the decline of the continent-wide confidence that came with a cornerstone of American foreign policy for generations"
Read more
UN strongly opposes Israel's capture of Gaza City — spokesman
On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to seize Gaza City
Read more
Russian Permanent Mission to UN calls for checking Kiev's subversive activities in Africa
The Russian diplomat also said that weapons supplied to the Kiev regime continue to be found in the possession of terrorists around the world, including cells of the Islamic State
Read more
Turkey must reassess relations with US after Washington summit snub — former PM
Ahmet Davutoglu pointed out that Donald Trump did not inform Tayyip Recep Erdogan about the results of the Washington summit
Read more
Italy floats new model for Ukraine security guarantees — Bloomberg
The agency says that Italy's plan is one of several proposals that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are considering
Read more
Russia, helped by Qatar, returns three Ukrainian children to their families
The Russian side continues its work to reunite children with their loved ones in Russia, Ukraine, and third countries
Read more
German political parties largely opposed to sending country's troops to Ukraine — TV
New Bundestag Commissioner for Defense Henning Otte said that sending German troops to Ukraine would be a challenge for the Bundeswehr
Read more
Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst
Scott Ritter noted that NATO armies had declined over time
Read more
Russia to become alternative market for Indian exports instead of US — source
The source in the Indian government also did not rule out that US President Donald Trump could delay the implementation of the second part of the 25% tariffs on India, which are due to come into effect on August 27
Read more
Politician calls for nationwide vote on sending German military to Ukraine
The possible deployment of military personnel to Ukraine is currently a hot topic in Germany
Read more
Lavrov calls Europe's statements that Kiev defends European values 'confession'
Russia has drawn attention countless times to the fact that the West has never once mentioned 'human rights' when discussing Ukraine all these years, the Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
NATO won’t participate in developing plans on Ukraine's security — news agency
According to the report, the NATO chiefs of defense reached this conclusion after discussing security guarantees within the framework of the peace process initiated by US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russia continues to supply oil and fuel to India, sees potential in LNG — First Deputy PM
Denis Manturov noted that, in addition to direct supplies, joint investment projects are being implemented to extract and process hydrocarbons in Russia and India
Read more
World Bank spends more on supporting Zelensky than on all of Africa — Russia’s MFA
According to Alexander Pankin, the secretariats of international financial institutions "have come under serious political influence from the West"
Read more
Putin-Zelensky meeting may resolve Ukraine conflict, US believes
"I think, the president's preference and my preference would be, let's have them meet regardless, you don't have to figure out every issue," US Vice President JD Vance said
Read more
Lithuania ready to send troops to Ukraine on non-combat mission — defense chief
According to Dovile Sakaliene, the deployment of troops to Ukraine requires a ceasefire and a clear US role in security forces
Read more
Legitimacy of signatory from Kiev must be settled when it comes to signing deal — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also recalled that Vladimir Zelensky has not canceled his own decree of three years ago, which directly prohibits negotiations with President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Ex-presidential aide warns US against providing Kiev with guarantees against Russia
According to Doug Bandow, "there is no justification for Washington to extend security guarantees of any sort to Ukraine"
Read more
British expert sees Russia’s anti-drone capabilities as 'most formidable'
Justin Bronk noted that "only a small fraction of the huge volumes of drones launched by Ukrainian forces reach their targets"
Read more
Basics of Ukraine deal may be agreed before Putin-Zelensky meeting — US vice president
As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference earlier, Moscow does not exclude any formats of working on the Ukrainian settlement, adding that any interaction involving top figures must be extremely thoroughly planned
Read more
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-35S multirole fighter jets to Russian troops
The output of high-demand military products under the defense procurement plan is a priority task for the United Aircraft Corporation, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said
Read more
Ukrainian army positions manned at only 50% capacity — military
"There is no recruiting, there are no mobilized," Ukraine’s Major Yegor Checherinda said
Read more
Europe could derail agreement between Russia, Ukraine again — Hungarian foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto noted that "if the Istanbul peace agreement was derailed by European politicians advocating for war, then there are legitimate grounds to fear that they will try to do the same with the peace process initiated in Alaska"
Read more
Swedish media ignore children suffering from Nazi crimes in Ukraine — Russian Embassy
The TT story says that Vladimir Zelensky's wife wrote a letter of thanks to the first lady of the United States
Read more
Russian army enters Kharkov’s Sobolevka, Ukrainian troops try to flee village — expert
The nature of the Ukrainian army’s actions suggests that in the near future the enemy in this area will counterattack, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Russia may generously reconcile with Ukraine after conflict — Kherson Region governor
Vladimir Saldo emphasized that any peace agreement always leads to progress
Read more
Kiev withdraws heavy mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties
The Ukrainian military command left behind the 237th battalion of that brigade
Read more
For first time in 17 years, US refuses to condemn Russia at UNSC over conflict in Georgia
The declaration was signed by European states on the Security Council, namely the United Kingdom, France, Slovenia, Denmark, and Greece
Read more