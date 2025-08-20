Italy floats new model for Ukraine security guarantees — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed a plan to provide security guarantees to Ukraine under which Western troops would not be sent to the country, Bloomberg reported.

According to it, the proposal stipulates abandoning attempts to accept Ukraine into NATO and creating a mechanism under which the alliance's member countries would sign agreements with Kiev obligating them to provide military support in the event of an attack within 24 hours.

The agency says that Italy's plan is one of several proposals that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are considering. It remains unclear whether the bilateral agreements between Western states and Kiev will provide for the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News on August 19, US President Donald Trump said that France, Germany and the United Kingdom want to deploy troops in Ukraine. He indicated that as long as he heads the US administration, there will be no American troops in Ukraine.

On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia does not accept any scenarios involving the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.