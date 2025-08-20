US Treasury Secretary does not rule out Russia-US-Ukraine summit taking place in Budapest

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not rule out that the trilateral summit of Russia, the US and Ukraine could take place in Budapest.

"That's what we're hearing, but we got to get through the bilateral [meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky] first," he said in an interview with Fox News when asked a respective question.

On August 18, Trump held meetings with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and EU leaders. After those talks, Trump called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. In a 40-minute phone call, the US leader discussed holding a one-on-one between Putin and Zelensky to be followed by a trilateral meeting with Trump present. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that the Russian and US leaders supported the idea of holding additional direct meetings between Moscow and Kiev as they also considered elevating them to a higher level.