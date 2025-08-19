Top Brazilian diplomat supports Russia-US efforts to settle Ukrainian crisis — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira supported the joint Russia-US push to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"Vieira expressed support for joint efforts by Moscow and Washington to create the necessary conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the statement said.

In addition, the sides discussed a number of issues related to cooperation within the BRICS framework. "Brazil's presidency of the association in 2025 was highly praised, including the results of the 17th summit in Rio de Janeiro (which took place on July 6-7). The intention to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the association, including the activities of the New Development Bank, as well as in the UN and other international forums, was confirmed," the ministry emphasized.

According to it, the top diplomats also discussed specific topics on the Russian-Brazilian agenda and the schedule of planned contacts through the end of 2025.