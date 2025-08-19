India, China to support each other in holding BRICS summits in 2026-2027

NEW DELHI, August 19. /TASS/. India and China agreed to support each other in holding BRICS summits in 2026 and 2027, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said after the visit of China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi.

"Both sides agreed to support each other in hosting successful diplomatic events. Chinese side will support India in hosting the 2026 BRICS Summit. Indian side will support China in hosting the 2027 BRICS Summit," the ministry said.

"Chinese side welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit to be held in Tianjin. Indian side reaffirmed its full support to China’s SCO Presidency, and looked forward to a successful SCO Summit with fruitful outcomes," the ministry noted.

"Both sides agreed to continue supporting each other in holding events in 2025 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China," the ministry added.