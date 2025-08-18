Europe ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, US to help — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Europe is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and the United States would help with this, without specifying what that would look like.

"We have people [European leaders - TASS] waiting in another room right now. They're all here from Europe, biggest people in Europe, and they want to give protection. They feel very strongly about it, and we'll help them out with that," he told reporters before a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in the White House.

"We're going to be discussing it today, but we [the US - TASS] will give them very good protection, very good security."

Together with Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived at the White House for a meeting with the American leader. Trump said the day before that the White House would host such a large number of European leaders for the first time in its history.