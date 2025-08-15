Serbian president accuses protesters of trying to burn people alive

BELGRADE, August 15. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused participants in the August 13-14 protest in Novi Sad of attempting to burn people alive inside the office of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), Informer TV reported.

"That night, they tried to burn people alive. Can you imagine what they would do to those inside? They would burn 300 people alive!" Vucic said. "Now everyone understands who we are dealing with and that they never wanted peace. All this time, it was only about violence."

According to Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, 42 police officers — including 26 in Belgrade — were injured during mass riots at rallies across the country, and 37 people were detained. The gravest incidents took place in Novi Sad, where SNS premises at several locations were vandalized. Dacic described the unrest as one of the most violent attacks on police in recent years, with protesters using stones, metal bars, sticks, and fireworks.

During the night of August 13-14, protesters also attacked offices of the ruling SNS and the Socialist Party in several cities, injuring 27 police officers and more than 80 civilians, mostly SNS supporters. The Interior Ministry reported that five government vehicles and 22 pieces of equipment were damaged. Around 100 people also attacked members of the Cobras special detachment in Novi Sad.