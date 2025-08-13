US, EU leaders agree to maintain close coordination on Ukraine — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, August 13. /TASS/. European Council President Ursula von der Leyen said that during a video conference meeting between US President Donald Trump and European leaders, the sides agreed "to remain in close coordination."

"Together with POTUS [President of the United States], [Vladimir] Zelensky, and other European leaders, we have had a very good call. We exchanged on the upcoming bilateral meeting in Alaska," she wrote on the X social network. "We will remain in close coordination."

Von der Leyen also said Europe, the US and NATO "have strengthened the common ground for Ukraine."