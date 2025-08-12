Putin-Trump summit may serve preparation for dialogue on Ukrainian crisis — expert

BEIJING, August 12. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will most likely serve as preparation to initiate a dialogue on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Qian Feng, an expert at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University and a senior research fellow at the Taihe Analytical Institute, told TASS on Thursday.

"In the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict this meeting is seen as an opportunity to advance peace talks," he said while commenting on the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian issue at the upcoming summit. "The meeting will more likely serve as preparation for further dialogue rather than a direct factor leading to a ceasefire agreement."

The Chinese expert specified that resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict "still depends on multilateral negotiations, and further progress will hinge on whether the parties can find a balance on such structural contradictions as sanctions, territorial issues, and security concerns." According to him, in case Putin and Trump manage to reach partial consensus at the summit, this "could help ease tensions between the two countries, lay the groundwork for further dialogue, and promote the development of Russia-US relations."

At the same time Qian noted that due to the significant differences between the positions of Russia and Ukraine "any substantial breakthrough may be limited and symbolic significance will outweigh short-term effectiveness."

The expert also added that in terms of international relations the Ukrainian side fears "being used as a bargaining chip." In addition, he pointed out that the European Union is concerned about a weakening of its own influence.

Qian added that China supports resolving the crisis through dialogue. "The outcome of the meeting could serve as an indicator of the direction of great power politics. If successful, it could help reshape the model of interaction between Russia and the United States and accelerate the process of political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. If it fails, it will reinforce the logic of confrontation between the sides, prolong the conflict cycle, and make the global security environment even more unstable," he concluded.

Earlier Trump announced on Truth Social that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Later Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the timing and venue of the upcoming summit. It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.