Azerbaijani president allocates $2 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

BAKU, August 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order allocating $2 mln to the country’s Energy Ministry to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

According to the document, published on the presidential website, the funds are intended for the purchase and delivery of Azerbaijani-made electrical equipment as humanitarian support to Ukraine.

On February 5, Azerbaijan’s president decided to allocate $1 mln to the country’s Energy Ministry in order to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The funds were also supposed to be spent on the purchase and delivery of electrical equipment.