Protest rally held in Paris against Israel's plans to occupy Gaza

PARIS, August 9. /TASS/. A demonstration in support of Palestine and against the Israeli plans to expand the military operation in the Gaza Strip took place in Paris, a TASS correspondent reports.

Hundreds of people gathered on Bastille Square in the eastern part of the capital at 3 p.m. (4 p.m. Moscow time). Police and gendarmerie officers ensured safety of the rally, which took place without incident.

Some protesters banged spoons on metal pots and plates to draw attention to food shortages in the Gaza Strip. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine" and "Fight for Gaza," and held placards reading "Stop Genocide," "Urgent Arms Embargo on Israel," and "Cease Fire." Many of the demonstrators carried Palestinian flags.

Earlier the Israel security cabinet approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take control of the entire territory of the Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned and rejected Israel's plans for the Gaza Strip saying their implementation is fraught with aggravation of the already dramatic situation in the territory.