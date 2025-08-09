Yerevan, Baku establish peace between two countries — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, August 9. /TASS/. Yerevan and Baku have established peace by signing the relevant documents in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an online press conference.

"What happened today is a historic event. I have been saying for several months that there will be no war between Armenia and Azerbaijan but there will be peace. Today, we can say that peace has been established based on our counties' sovereignty and territorial integrity," he noted.

Pashinyan added that the unblocking of regional transportation links would attract billions of investment into the Armenian economy and urged the country’s citizens "to unite around the agenda of peace." He added that the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue.

The Armenian prime minister and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a memorandum on unblocking transportation links in the presence of US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday. A road passing through Armenia’s Syunik Region will connect Azerbaijan’s mainland with its Nakhchivan enclave. The transit corridor will be named the Trump Route.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Foreign Ministry has announced that the initialled peace agreement with Azerbaijan will be published late on August 11.