Azerbaijan-Armenia joint declaration consists of seven provisions

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. The joint declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia following their meeting in Washington includes seven provisions that emphasize the sides’ desire for peace but do not specify its details, according to text of the document published on the Armenian government's Telegram channel.

The declaration was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with US leader Donald Trump signing as a witness.

The first paragraph states that the sides have initialed the previously agreed-upon text of the peace and relations restoration agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and will make efforts to finalize its ratification.

The second paragraph welcomes the signing of a joint appeal to the OSCE to dissolve the Minsk Group. The third paragraph emphasizes the importance of opening communications in the region.

The fourth paragraph states that Armenia will work with the US, as well as certain third parties, to develop and implement a transportation corridor project connecting Azerbaijan's core territory with Armenia. The fifth paragraph states that "conditions have been created for the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish good neighborly relations based on the inviolability of international borders and the inadmissibility of using force to acquire territory." The sides "reject any attempt at revenge, now or in the future."

The sixth paragraph notes the importance of the Washington meeting for establishing peace in the South Caucasus region. The seventh and final paragraph thanks Trump for his efforts.