Gagauzia's parliament won’t recognize sentence of autonomy's head Gutsul — statement

CHISINAU, August 7. /TASS/. The People's Assembly (parliament) of Gagauzia will not recognize the court verdict handed down to the head of the autonomy Evghenia Gutsul, lawmakers said in a resolution.

"We categorically reject and do not recognize the August 5, 2025 verdict against Gagauzia head Evghenia Gutsul. We consider it to have been passed outside the framework of legality and justice. We regard this verdict as politically motivated and anti-Gagauz, aimed at eliminating the legally elected head of the autonomy," the document posted on the People's Assembly’s website said. The autonomy's authorities said that the court decision was made "under political pressure" from the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls the government in Chisinau.

The resolution condemned the persecution of Gutsul by Moldovan law enforcement agencies as an attempt to "eliminate the region's autonomy and suppress its population's will." In this regard, the parliament and the Executive Committee stated that they recognize the legitimacy of Gutsul's powers as the head of the autonomy. "The term of office of the head of Gagauzia can be terminated early only in strict accordance with the Gagauzian Statute and the Law of the Republic of Moldova on the special legal status of Gagauzia. Any attempts to remove the head of Gagauzia from office outside the framework of the law, including fabricated court decisions, constitute a gross violation of the will of the Gagauz people and an infringement on their right to form their own government," the document said.

About Gutsul’s case

On Tuesday, Gutsul was convicted of violating financing laws for the Shor opposition party. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. The court also stripped her of her right to belong to political parties for five years and ordered her to pay $2.4 million, which, according to the investigation, was used to finance the party.

The politician categorically rejects all charges and slams the case as political. She said that the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls Moldova's parliament and government, is behind the trial. Gutsul's lawyers said that they would appeal the court's decision to a higher court.

Relations between the Gagauzia head and the Moldovan leadership deteriorated in 2023 after her victory in the autonomous region's elections. She made statements about her intention to strengthen the region's friendly relations with Russia and criticized Chisinau's policy of confrontation with Moscow. The region’s authorities tried to declare the elections illegal. However, the Gagauz parliament expressed solidarity with Gutsul. Several mass rallies in support of the leader were held in the region. Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a decree approving Gutsul's membership in the government, despite it being required by the country's legislation.