Gaza death toll exceeds 61,000 since October 2023

CAIRO, August 5. /TASS/. At least 61,020 Palestinians have been killed and over 150,000 injured in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Telegram.

According to the ministry, the bodies of another 87 victims of the conflict were found in Gaza in the past day, and 644 people sought medical help.

Tensions intensified again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

In March, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel failed to make a ceasefire agreement in several rounds of talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US.