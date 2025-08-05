US President Trump's sanctions threats undermine India's trust in US — daily

LONDON, August 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's threats to impose sanctions on India for buying Russian oil have undermined New Delhi's trust in Washington, British respected daily The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

"The damage is already done," The Guardian reported quoting Indian political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta. "No matter what deal they come to now, distrust of the US is only going to continue to skyrocket."

Mehta pointed out that one of the most difficult points in trade negotiations with Trump is about his public nature of threats, which leave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unable to compromise due to his unwillingness to lose face.

The Guardian reported that the US President Trump "’frankly humiliated the Indian prime minister’ over the recent India-Pakistan conflict in May, where Trump had publicly taken the credit for negotiating a ceasefire - a position vehemently denied by the Modi government in the aftermath."

According to the British daily, Mehta added that "Trump’s recent embrace of Pakistan, signing deals with India’s enemy on cryptocurrency, mining and oil - and even having the chagrin to suggest India may one day buy Pakistani oil - as well as hosting the Pakistan army chief for lunch in the White House, had only added insult to injury."

US President Donald Trump stated on his Truth Social web account on Monday that he would significantly increase tariffs for India due to imports and resale of Russian oil.