India unjustifiably targeted by the US for oil imports from Russia — spokesperson

NEW DELHI, August 4. /TASS/. India has become the target for attacks from the West for oil imports from Russia, although the US supported such purchases earlier for the sake of global markets stability, Official Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said in his statement.

"India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability," he said.

US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social earlier today that he would significantly increase tariffs for India due to imports and resale of Russian oil.