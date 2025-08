NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. US businessman Elon Musk urged Ireland and other EU member-countries to leave the community.

"Ireland should leave the EU," Musk wrote on the X. "All countries should, in my opinion. It [the EU] is destroying democracy in Europe," he added

The businessman made this statement in response to the news report saying that Ireland is obliged to receive refugees seeking shelter in the EU, despite the appeal of Ireland against this obligation.