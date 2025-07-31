Myanmar ends state of emergency in place since 2021

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Myanmar’s military has announced the end of the state of emergency that had been in place in the country since 2021, the Kyodo News agency reported.

It is noted that this move is aimed at preparing for parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in the country this December.

Myanmar’s military removed the civilian government on February 1, 2021, citing constitutional provisions that designate the army as the ultimate constitutional guarantor. The military stated that widespread electoral fraud in favor of the National League for Democracy occurred during the November 2020 parliamentary elections. The country subsequently descended into civil conflict, which, according to human rights organizations, has claimed over 6,000 lives. UN data indicates that approximately 2 million residents have become internally displaced persons.