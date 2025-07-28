US to assist in peace talks between Cambodia, Thailand — State Department

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. The US administration will provide assistance in the peace settlement of a border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement published by the press service of the United States Department of State.

"We want this conflict to end as soon as possible," he said. "State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts," the official added.

Rubio also reiterated US President Donald Trump’s desire for peace and the importance of an immediate ceasefire. "The United States is prepared to facilitate future discussions in order to ensure peace and stability between Thailand and Cambodia," he asserted.

On July 26, Trump said, following his phone conversations with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, that both sides had agreed to hold ceasefire talks. On July 27, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia will hold talks in Malaysia on July 28.

Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have been escalating since an armed incident on May 28, when Thai troops reportedly opened fire on a Cambodian military outpost in the village of Techo Morokot, located in the disputed area between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province. One Cambodian soldier was killed and several others were wounded.

Tensions flared up again on July 24 in the border areas of Mambay and in the vicinity of the Ta Krabey, Ta Moan Thom, and Ta Muen Toch temples, whose territorial affiliation is contested by the two countries. In early June 2025, Cambodia referred this dispute to the UN International Court of Justice. Thailand opposed the move and unilaterally closed all border checkpoints with Cambodia. Phnom Penh responded reciprocally.