European Council adopts $1.7 bln defense procurement program EDIP

BRUSSELS, December 8. /TASS/. The European Council’s meeting on Monday approved its European Defense Industry Program (EDIP) regarding the EU military industry support and joint military procurement program EDIP in the amount of 1.5 billion Euro ($1.75 billion), including 300 million Euro (over $349.5 million) intended for the manufacture of weapons in Ukraine, the EU’s press office announced in a statement.

"Today the [EU] Council has formally adopted the European Defense Industry Program (EDIP), an instrument designed to boost the EU’s defense readiness by strengthening the competitiveness and responsiveness of the European Defense Technology Industrial Base (EDTIB)," the statement reads.

"The adoption marks the final step in the legislative procedure and will enable the program’s timely implementation," according to the statement.

"The program provides 1.5 billion Euros in grants for the period 2025-2027," the EU’s press service continued.

"Out of this amount, 300 million Euros are earmarked for a dedicated Ukraine Support Instrument, a pivotal and unique instrument aimed at modernizing and supporting Ukraine’s defense industry and fostering its integration into the wider European defense industrial ecosystem," the statement specified.

"On March 5, 2024, the Commission tabled a proposal for a regulation establishing EDIP," according to the statement.

"Endowed with a financial package of 1.5 billion Euros for the period from 2025 to 2027, the proposal for EDIP is designed to build on existing programs aimed at incentivizing the common procurement of defense products (the EDIRPA Regulation) and the reinforcement of defense industry manufacturing capacities (the ASAP Regulation), giving them a longer-term and more structured perspective," the EU’s press office noted adding that: "On November 25, 2025, the European Parliament formally adopted the regulation, paving the way for its final approval by the Council today."