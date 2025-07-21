Russian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow — Iranian ambassador

TEHRAN, July 21/TASS/. Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh met with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow to discuss military cooperation, said Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

"The aim of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defense and military areas," he told the IRNA news agency.

According to the diplomat, Nasirzadeh also attended a meeting between Iranian Supreme Leader's adviser Ali Larijani and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Sunday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 20 that the adviser, acting under the direction of his leadership, communicated to Putin certain assessments of the escalating situation in the Middle East and around Tehran's nuclear program.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Larijani passed along a message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Russian president during the meeting.