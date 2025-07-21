Indian Air Force to hold major exercise near Pakistan border from July 23-25

NEW DELHI, July 21. /TASS/. The Indian Air Force is preparing to hold a major exercise near the border with Pakistan, the India TV channel reported, citing officials.

The military issued a Nоtice To Air Missions to warn airline crews of temporary changes and potential dangers related to the use of air space.

Relations between India and Pakistan soured after a terrorist attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in northern India on April 22 that killed 25 Indians and one national of Nepal. India stated it found proof that the attack was aided by the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan.

Overnight into May 7, Indian forces kicked off Operation Sindur, striking terrorist-linked targets in Pakistan and prompting Pakistan to carry out retaliatory strikes. On May 10, the sides agreed to establish a ceasefire. Indian officials said Operation Sindur was put on pause, but not over.