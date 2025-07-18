Bulgaria denies smuggling arms from Ukraine

SOFIA, July 18. /TASS/. Bulgaria is not involved in the smuggling of Western-supplied weapons from the Ukrainian territory, the Foreign Ministry said on its website.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Poland, Finland, Romania and Bulgaria smuggle Western weapons from Ukraine. According to her, a whole hub has been set up in the Balkans to smuggle weapons from Ukraine, and the problem is large-scale, which is recognized by Western intelligence agencies.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that it "consistently implements" strict standards of arms export control. Sofia described Russia's data as "a new episode of a hostile disinformation campaign."