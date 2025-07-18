Brazilian president accuses Trump of attack on country’s sovereignty

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18. /TASS/. Calls by US President Donald Trump to end the legal investigation into Brazil’s former leader Jair Bolsonaro’s (2019-2022) case are an attack on the country’s sovereignty, Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva said in his address to the nation.

"Any attempts to influence Brazil’s legal system are a serious attack on national sovereignty," he said.

According to the Brazilian leader, he was outraged by the fact that "this attack on the country was supported by many Brazilian politicians." "They are the real traitors of their Motherland," he emphasized.

Earlier, Trump criticized the Brazilian authorities for their actions with regard to Bolsonaro who is facing trial in Brazil for allegedly attempting to overthrow Lula following his presidential win in 2022. Later, the US president urged to end the legal persecution of the former Brazilian leader.

Lula also stressed the readiness for any countermeasures to protect Brazil’s economy, after the US announced introducing 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods beginning on August 1.

"Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage," Lula said in a post on the X social network.

"Any measure to increase tariffs unilaterally will be responded to in light of Brazil’s Law of Economic Reciprocity," he added.

According to the Brazilian leader, "Brazil is to take care of Brazil and take care of the Brazilian people, and not to take care of the interests of the others." "Brazil will not accept anything imposed on it. We accept negotiation and not imposition," Lula emphasized.