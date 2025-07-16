Bahrain does not intend to send missiles for Patriot complexes to Ukraine — crown prince

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. Bahrain has no plans to transfer missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, Prime Minister, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said.

"We have no current plans, as we have an operational requirement inside Bahrain to keep them there for the present time," he said during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, answering a question from a journalist about whether Bahrain plans to transfer missiles for Patriot complexes to Ukraine, which the kingdom receives from the US.

Trump noted that "he's got plenty of them."

On July 14, the US president said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe pays for such supplies. This process will be facilitated by NATO. According to the American president, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.