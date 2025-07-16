Hamas denies reports of progress in Gaza ceasefire negotiations

PARIS, July 16. /TASS/. Israel has yet to present a new plan for troop withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, contrary to what has been reported by the Israeli media, Hamas Politburo member Basem Naim told the AFP news agency.

"The invader [Israel - TASS] has not submitted any new or updated maps for troop withdrawal from Gaza. Their statements to the contrary are false," Naim said.

Earlier, the Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding the potential withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the US resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

The AFP agency reported on July 12, citing Palestinian sources, that the major stumbling block at the consultations is Israel’s intention to preserve its military presence in the Palestinian enclave. On July 13, the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya reported, citing sources, that Hamas had expressed readiness to resume discussions on a plan for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, initially proposed by Qatar earlier this year. The initiative envisions the withdrawal of Israeli forces to 700 meters away from the border of the Palestinian enclave, with a 400-meter pullback in certain areas of the Gaza Strip.