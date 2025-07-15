Israel's plan to create 'humanitarian city' aimed at expelling Palestinians — UNRWA

RABAT, July 15. /TASS/. The plan proposed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz to create a "humanitarian city" in the southern Gaza Strip is aimed at expelling Palestinians from their lands, said representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Adnan Abu Hasna.

"Israel openly declares its intention to forcibly relocate the Gazan population to the Rafah collective detention camps as a prelude to the expulsion of Palestinians from their lands," Palestinian WAFA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to him, what is happening shows that Israel is not abandoning its plans to forcibly relocate the population of Gaza. "The complete collapse of the healthcare system, lack of aid and lack of fuel are all being used as weapons to force the Palestinians to leave their lands," Abu Hasna said.

Earlier, Katz said that he had instructed his ministry to develop a plan to create a "humanitarian city" in southern Gaza, on the site of Rafah, which was destroyed by fighting.

At the first stage, 600,000 Palestinians are to be accommodated in it after a thorough check of their involvement in the activities of the radical Hamas movement. The settlers will not be able to leave this internationally controlled "city," which will be guarded by the Israeli military.