Israel’s aggression cannot force Tehran to make security compromises — Iranian envoy

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Tehran will not make security compromises if Israel carries out aggression, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"Rumors have been circulating that the ruling regime in Tel Aviv has taken advantage of the ceasefire, seeking to quickly strengthen and restore its air defenses and reorganize the combat capabilities of its weakened army for another invasion of Iranian territory," the diplomat noted. "Iran will not make any compromises when it comes to national security," he added.

The envoy pointed out if Israel attacked, Iran would not "tolerate aggression" but would give a decisive response.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.