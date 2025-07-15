Strikes in eastern Lebanon a 'signal' to Hezbollah, says Israeli defense minister

TEL AVIV, July 15. /TASS/. The strikes conducted by the Israeli Air Force on military camps in the Beqaa valley in eastern Lebanon serve as a "clear signal" to Hezbollah that rebuilding its military strength through the reinforcement of its special forces unit, the Radwan Force, is unacceptable, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"The strikes in Lebanon are a clear signal to Hezbollah, which is planning to restore its capacity to carry out attacks against Israel with the help of the Radwan Force. This is also a signal to the Lebanese government, which is responsible for enforcing the agreement [regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon]," Katz stated. His statements were reported by the Ynet news portal.

Katz added that Israel would "respond with maximum force to any attempts by Hezbollah to reestablish its capabilities and positions." He stated that the Israeli military would also "strike every terrorist to prevent any threat to the residents of northern Israel."

Earlier, the Israeli military reported carrying out strikes on military camps belonging to the Radwan Force, Hezbollah’s special operations unit in Lebanon’s Beqaa valley. According to Israeli military sources, the targeted facilities were being used to "conduct training and prepare militants for carrying out terrorist operations against the state of Israel," including instruction in "the use of various types of arms."