Death toll from bridge collapse in western India exceeds 20

NEW DELHI, July 11. /TASS/. The death toll from the collapse of a bridge over the Mahi River in India’s western Gujarat state has risen to 21, state government spokesman Rushikesh Patel reported.

Part of the bridge gave way on Wednesday amid heavy automobile traffic, sending an estimated five to seven vehicles plunging into the river. A search and rescue operation is ongoing, with two people still reported missing.

According to preliminary findings, the collapse was caused by the failure of a bridge support. Local residents say they had repeatedly complained over the past year about the unstable structure, which was built across the river in 1985.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel has ordered an investigation into the incident and requested a detailed report within a month.