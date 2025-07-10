Russian gas agreement with EC to exclude adverse implications for Slovakia — PM

BRATISLAVA, July 10. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico is going to reach an agreement with the European Commission (EC) that will exclude adverse consequences for the country from the ban of Russian gas imports in the EU since January 1, 2028.

"We are approaching an agreement on certain issues at variances but we are still far from that on certain topics. I want to reach the soonest possible agreement with the EC that will provide for such an adjustment of the proposal to halt the Russian gas inflow [to the EU], so that we will be protected from the worst consequences," Fico said.

Slovakia blocked the approval of new anti-Russian sanctions again due to disagreement with the EC on the matter of gas imports from Russia, the prime minister confirmed. "We refuse to simply vote for the 18th package of sanctions. We condition [the consent to vote] by elimination of our concerns related to the gas price, its delivery and compensation of damage that will be inflicted to us by the halt of the Russian gas flow since January 1, 2028. Since it did not happen, then our ambassador in Brussels received the instruction not to support the 18th package of sanctions," Fico noted. He did not give any details of talks between Slovakia and the EC for settlement of differences.

Contracts between Slovakia and Russia are in effect until 2034. Ukraine halted the Russian gas transit since 2025. Gas is now coming from Turkey but the pipeline capacity there is not sufficient to meet consumer needs, according to Slovak authorities.