Zelensky asks US Special Envoy Kellogg for weapons including air defense systems

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky again raised the issue of providing Ukraine with weapons including air defense systems when he met with US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome.

"A substantive conversation with the US president's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg," he wrote on Telegram. "We discussed supplying weapons and reinforcing air defenses."

"We also talked about purchasing American weapons, joint defense production and localization in Ukraine," Zelensky went on to say.

On July 2, the New York Times reported that the US will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Ukraine.

Trump said on July 3 that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev, but does so on the assumption that the US itself needs these weapons.

On July 7, the US president said the US will send Kiev some more, mostly defensive weapons.