Slovakia again blocks EU sanctions against Russia — report

PRAGUE, July 9. /TASS/. Slovakia again blocked the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the level of EU ambassadors, the TASR news agency reported.

According to EU diplomats, a compromise on the sanctions could be reached within the next few days. The news agency earlier reported that Slovakia previously also blocked the sanctions at a meeting of ambassadors in Brussels on July 4.

The Slovak government, according to local media, intends to veto the package until resolving the issue of compensation for the country and minimizing the negative consequences from the proposed ban on Russian gas imports from January 1, 2028.

Slovakia will continue consultations with the European Commission about sourcing energy supplies in the event purchases from Russia become unavailable. So far, the ongoing talks have not removed Bratislava's concerns about its energy security.