Iran ready for nuclear talks, but doubts US sincerity — foreign minister

LONDON, July 8. /TASS/. Iran is ready to continue negotiations on its nuclear program, but the US should demonstrate its sincerity about a peaceful resolution of the crisis, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a column for the Financial Times.

"Iran remains interested in diplomacy but we have good reason to have doubts about further dialogue. If there is a desire to resolve this amicably, the US should show genuine readiness for an equitable accord. Washington should also know that its actions in recent weeks have changed the situation," he said.

"Having been wronged once, Iran is now doubly cautious. Our commitment to acting responsibly to avoid a full-scale regional war should not be misinterpreted as weakness. We will defeat any future attack on our people. And should the day ever come, we will reveal our real capabilities, to dispel any illusions about Iran’s power," the minister continued.

"Trump’s promise of ‘America First’ is, in practice, being twisted into ‘Israel First,’" he wrote. "The path towards peace requires a recognition in the US that respectful dialogue, and not reckless coercion, is the only sustainable way forward."

"The choice is America’s. Will the US finally choose diplomacy? Or will it remain ensnared in someone else’s war?" Araghchi said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.