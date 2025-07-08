US halts some weapons supplies to Kiev after reviewing stocks amid attacks on Iran — NYT

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense halted deliveries of some weapons to Ukraine back last month following a revision of available munitions stockpiles amid US strikes on Iran, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing sources.

According to them, US President Donald Trump personally directed the Pentagon to review the stocks around the time the United States launched bombing attacks on three nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic on the night of June 21-June 22. And on the evening of June 23, Tehran delivered a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the Middle East, located in Qatar.

After reviewing munitions stockpiles and classifying them in different categories, someone at the Pentagon put at least some of what was scheduled to be sent to Ukraine on a pause, one of the sources told the newspaper.

On July 2, The NYT reported that the United States would halt shipments of Patriot missiles, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and other weapons to Kiev. Meanwhile, Trump stated on July 3 that Washington continues to assist Kiev militarily, but emphasized that the US must also prioritize its own defense needs.

On July 7, Dan Caldwell, former adviser to the US secretary of defense, said the United States will require more than four years to replenish the military equipment supplied to Kiev. Washington recently launched the largest salvo of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles in US military history to defend American servicemen in Qatar during Iranian retaliatory strikes, Caldwell noted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "Sending any more of these vital weapons would be reckless, given the possibility of renewed hostilities in the Middle East and growing concerns over China, a country with more missiles and superior airpower compared to Iran," he said.

On July 8, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed plans by the US administration to deliver additional "defensive weapons" to Ukraine in response to a request for comment from TASS. Politico reported that deliveries of some US weapons to Ukraine could resume following meetings between the two countries’ high-profile officials in Rome and Kiev this week and next.