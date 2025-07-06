BRICS countries reach agreement to establish bloc’s Space Council

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS member states have reached a principled agreement to establish a Space Council aimed at advancing cooperation in the space sector and ensuring the balanced development of space capabilities within the group, according to the summit declaration.

"We agree, in principle, to establish the BRICS Space Council and to continue working on its Terms of Reference to facilitate further cooperation in the field of space activities within the group," the document said.

The leaders of the states emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the exploration and peaceful use of outer space and reaffirmed their commitment to reducing existing asymmetries in the space capabilities of BRICS countries.