Israel-Hamas agreement will include US guarantees that hostilities will not resume — TV

DUBAI, July 5. /TASS/. The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas will include US guarantees that the parties will not resume hostilities, the Sky News Arabia television channel reported citing sources.

"The Gaza agreement includes US guarantees that hostilities will not resume during the 60-day ceasefire or after it," one of the channel's sources said.

According to the source, the draft agreement also provides for the redeployment and eventual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Palestinian enclave.

"The ceasefire agreement in Gaza would include an agreed plan for the redeployment of the Israeli army in preparation for the withdrawal," the source said.

In addition, the potential agreement would set a timetable for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, which is distributed by a US-backed fund. Its activities have been repeatedly criticized for the lack of a transparent mechanism for distributing aid inside the enclave, politicizing humanitarian processes and discrediting the work of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip, breaking the ceasefire established in January this year. During several rounds of talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, the parties were unable to agree on the terms of a new agreement.

On July 2, US President Donald Trump said Israel had agreed to a 60-day truce during which the parties would seek to end the conflict in the Palestinian enclave. On July 4, Hamas said it had given mediators a positive response to the proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after consultations with Palestinian factions.