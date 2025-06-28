Vucic warns of possible riots in Serbia on June 28, government ready to protect order

BELGRADE, June 28. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that violence could be expected from protesters in Belgrade on the evening of June 28, but stressed that the government was ready to ensure order and protection of the people.

"There will be violence. They can no longer give it up. It doesn't really matter. According to our estimates, violence will start from 20:45 to 21:45. But we are ready," Vucic said when asked by reporters what to expect at Saturday's protests.

The president stressed that the state would do everything to show restraint, but would take measures if necessary.

"We will do our best to be restrained and patient. But people should not worry - the state will be preserved and protected, and hooligans brought to justice," he said.

On June 28, Serbs celebrate Vidovdan, one of the main national holidays, symbolizing sacrifice for freedom and honor. On this day in 1389, a historic battle, when the advance of the Ottoman Empire into Europe was suspended for half a century took place on the Kosovo field. Vidovdan has a special significance for the Serbs and often becomes a backdrop for political demonstrations.

Vucic also appealed to the organizers of the protests not to disrupt public order and to give people the opportunity to celebrate the Vidovdan holiday in a calm atmosphere.

"In the evening, you will see angry people who will eventually resort to violence because they have left themselves no other choice. I ask them again in a fatherly way not to do this. It's always better to step back than to do something stupid that you'll regret for the rest of your life. I have absolutely no doubt about the final result. I just want people to be saved, especially young people," the Serbian leader stressed.

A large-scale opposition protest is expected in Belgrade tonight with the participation of students who have been blocking the work of higher education institutions for seven months. The protesters demand that the authorities set a date for snap parliamentary elections and dismantle a tent camp of Vucic supporters near the parliament building. The organizers set the deadline for the ultimatum at 21:00 local time (22:00 Moscow time), after which, if the demands are ignored, they will be ready to resort to civil disobedience. The Interior Ministry is preparing for possible riots and attempts to storm government institutions.

The protest movement, as Vucic previously noted, has already caused significant damage to the education system and the internal stability of the country. The head of state claims that the actions are coordinated from abroad and aim to destabilize Serbia, undermine the economy and paralyze the transport infrastructure. He estimated the potential damage from the protests at 800 million euros.