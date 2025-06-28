US informs UN Security Council of intention to enter into deal with Iran

UN, June 28. /TASS/. The US is committed to pursuing a deal with Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program, with the agreement expected to bring peace and prosperity to the region, according to a letter by US Charge d'Affaires to the UN Dorothy Shea submitted to the Security Council chief (obtained by TASS).

"The United States remains committed to pursuing a deal with the Iranian government. If the Iranian government abandons its nuclear ambitions and never again seeks a nuclear weapon, then this deal will massively benefit the Iranian people and bring peace and prosperity to the entire region," the document reads.

That said, in the event of any Iranian response the US reserves the right to take "such additional actions as may become necessary in its inherent right of self-defense to respond to future attacks or threats of attacks against US nationals and US personnel and facilities, or in the collective self-defense of its allies and partners," according to the letter.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.