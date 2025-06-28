Trump says potential conflict with North Korea wouldn’t involve US

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. A potential conflict with North Korea wouldn’t involve the United States, US President Donald Trump said as he answered reporters’ questions in the White House.

"Well, if there is a conflict, I get along with him [North Korean leader Kim Jong Un] very, very well, and we'll get the conflict solved with North Korea. I've had a good relationship with Kim Jong Un," Trump said.

"We'll see what happens. But somebody's saying there's a potential conflict, I think we'll work it out. If there is [a conflict], it wouldn't involve us [the US]," he added.