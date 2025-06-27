Trump admits sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump admitted the possibility of sending shells for American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine as he answered reporters’ questions in the White House.

Asked whether he was considering sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine, whether a respective decision had been made, he said: "I can [send missiles]."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that Ukraine had requested additional Patriot launchers and ammunition for them from the Trump administration.