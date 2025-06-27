Armenian Archbishop Mikael detained, investigation requests arrest — attorney

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, head of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, has been detained on charges of overthrowing the government and investigators have requested his arrest, his lawyer, Ara Zograbian said.

"We took part in the investigation. Criminal charges were brought against Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian under Part 2, Article 422 of Armenia’s Criminal Code. The investigator appealed to court to arrest the archbishop," the attorney said, adding that the court will make a decision within 24 hours of the archbishop’s detainment. He also emphasized that Archbishop Mikael had not admitted his guilt.

Early on June 27, law enforcement officials arrived at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to detain Ajapahian. On June 26, the Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against archbishop, accusing him of publicly calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order.