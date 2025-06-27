Iran wants to hold talks with US on nuclear program, Trump claims

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that Tehran seeks to discuss the nuclear program and hold dialogue with Washington.

"So Iran wants to meet. As you know, there are sites who are obliterated, very evil nuclear sites they were, now has been proven," the US president said at a press conference in the White House.

He added that some fake news on the matter had emerged earlier. "The same people that covered the Hunter Biden laptop was from Russia, the same people that did three or four other Russia, Russia, Russia hoax," Trump emphasized.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.