Most of Armenians do not support PM’s campaign against Catholicos — poll

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. People in Armenia, by and large, do not support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s campaign against Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, according to a public opinion poll conducted by the Gallup International pollster.

"As many as 24.3% of those polled think that Pashinyan’s demand for Karekin II’s resignation is a political step geared to weaken the Church’s authority, while 35.4% said that the prime minister’s interference into the Church’s affairs is inadmissible. Apart from that, 18.6% of respondents said that this matter can be discussed only within the Church, and only 14.7% supported Pashinyan’s demand, with 5.9% finding it difficult to respond and 1.1% giving another response," Aram Navasardya, head of Gallup International’s Armenian office, said.

The poll was conducted over the phone among 1,000 respondents from June 23 through 25. The margin of error was 3%.