One civilian killed, 11 injured in Israeli strike on Lebanon's Nabatieh

BEIRUT, June 27. /TASS/. At least one civilian was killed and 11 injured in an Israeli air force raid on Nabatieh, a town located 75 kilometers south of Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

"The strike hit a residential house near the teachers' union building, damaging neighboring houses," the statement said. "Rescuers have begun removing the rubble, so the number of victims and injured may increase," the ministry noted.

In the morning, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked ground targets near Nabatieh, firing missiles at suspected underground hideouts and warehouses of the Shia group Hezbollah.

According to the Israeli army press service, the attack targeted the Shia group’s fire control and defense command post, which has been struck repeatedly during the 2024 conflict.

On June 26, two Hezbollah field commanders were killed in Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon.