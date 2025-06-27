Israeli attack kills Iranian nuclear scientist — media

TEHRAN, June 27. /TASS/. Iranian nuclear scientist Soleiman Soleimani has been killed in Israel's aggression against Iran, Tasnim reported.

According to the news agency, he was a graduate of Iran's University of Science and Technology.

Earlier, Tehran’s media reported the deaths of at least nine nuclear physicists in Israeli strikes carried out between June 13 and 24.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.