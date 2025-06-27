Israeli jets deliver strikes near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon — source

BEIRUT, June 27. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets delivered mass strikes on several ground targets in Nabatieh, Lebanon, situated not far from Beirut, a local civil defense official told TASS.

"Clouds of thick smoke are rising now after an air raid from the direction of Ali al-Taher Heights. A powerful explosion was also heard in the Qal'at al-Shaqif neighborhood, where the ruins of the ancient castle of crusaders Beaufort are located," the source said. According to him, the planes fired missiles at suspected underground hideouts and warehouses of the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

"Strikes were reported on the suburbs of Mahmoudiyeh, Kafr Tibnit, and the gorge near the Khardali bridge over the Litani River. No information about casualties was received from there," the source pointed out.

Earlier, the Israeli army press service said that the attack hit the command center for fire control and defense of Shiite units, which was repeatedly struck during the conflict in 2024.

On June 26, two Hezbollah field commanders were eliminated during Israeli drone raids in southern Lebanon.