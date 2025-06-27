MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is pushing NATO's agenda instead of doing what's best for his people, as his tenuous grip on power is dependent on the bloc's support, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Opposition Platform - For Life, banned in his country.

In an opinion piece published on Smotrim.ru, Medvedchuk asserts, "Zelensky's not defending Ukraine's interests, he's serving NATO's, and it's their support that keeps him in power. Without it, he wouldn't last."

He recalled that NATO was established at the onset of the Cold War to contain the USSR and later the Warsaw Pact. However, following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the dissolution of the Warsaw Treaty Organization, the geopolitical landscape shifted. Medvedchuk argues that NATO now requires an adversary to justify its continued existence. Its leadership, he claims, perceives European security as dependent on weakening Russia and dismantling it as a state.

Medvedchuk emphasized that Ukraine has been deliberately positioned as Russia’s antagonist. He pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine was sparked by NATO’s eastward expansion.

"The 2022 Istanbul agreements were disrupted because the collective West promised Kiev unconditional support, offering assistance on a ‘whatever it takes’ basis," Medvedchuk wrote. He further asserted that NATO countries have become active participants in the conflict, not merely providing support in words but engaging directly in military actions and acting as instigators.